Two dead as horror crash brings M40 motorway to a grinding halt

Two individuals have died and 12 others have been injured in a multi-vehicle incident that has brought a portion of the M40 to a halt today (Sunday, January 22). At around 8.15 a.m. today, emergency services responded to a report of an RTC involving multiple vehicles on the M4 near High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire.

Two people have died, and their next of kin have been notified. Two more individuals were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, and a further ten others were injured, some of whom were sent to the hospital.

The closure is in effect on the M40 southbound between Junction 5 for Stokenchurch and Junction 4 for High Wycombe.

Both the northbound and southbound carriageways were originally closed. However, at roughly 11.21 a.m., police reopened the road in one way.

“Due to the nature of the incident, Thames Valley Police are conducting collision investigation work,” National Highways said. Once completed, vehicle retrieval and carriageway cleanup can begin. The M40 southbound approach to J5 is experiencing delays of up to 30 minutes.”

According to a spokeswoman for South Central Ambulance Service, “we despatched many resources to this event, including three ambulances, our hazardous area response team…

“And an air ambulance and car, as well as a number of ambulance officers and paramedic team leaders to help.

“We treated a lot of patients on the site, and others were transported to various hospitals for additional treatment.”

Police are asking for witnesses and dash cam footage to contact them by dialling 101 or going online and entering the reference number 43230032159.