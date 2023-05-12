Two dead Dartford Live: Jacob Cloke was a Violent thug with a troubling pattern of abusive behaviour towards women

Jacob Cloke, the gunman who fatally wounded his former partner and engaged in an armed police stand-off, has died in the hospital. Cloke, aged 29, was on life-support following the violent incident, which took place on Saturday.

Hayley Burke, a mother of two, lost her life after being shot at her home on Priory Road in Dartford. Reports indicate that she had been held hostage during the ordeal. Armed police, along with a trained negotiator, were dispatched to the scene to handle the situation.

Cloke’s criminal history revealed a troubling pattern of abusive behaviour towards Ms. Burke. He had previously served time in prison for assaulting another woman, and Ms Burke had experienced instances of intimidation and violence from him. The relationship between them had deteriorated following his release from prison.

In the months leading up to the fatal incident, Cloke’s behaviour escalated. Reports indicate that he had tried to strangle Ms. Burke during an argument about a mobile phone, causing her to feel intimidated. In February of the previous year, he threatened to kill her, leading to a physical altercation in which she lost consciousness. Police arrested Cloke after he went on the run three weekends before the shooting and he was expected to be remanded into custody but was released on bail.

Jacob Cloke Was A Violent Thug With A Troubling Pattern Of Abusive Behaviour Towards Woman

Days later, Ms. Burke sought medical attention due to feeling unwell and was diagnosed with a brain bleed. The couple’s relationship had started in December 2020 and had become increasingly troubled over time.

On April 18, Cloke arrived at Ms. Burke’s home, where he entered her bedroom, refusing to let her leave. He became aggressive, threatening harm to her puppy and spitting in her face. After leaving the house, he returned the following morning, causing Ms. Burke to feel scared and vulnerable. She contacted the police, resulting in Cloke’s subsequent arrest.

Jacob Cloke had a history of criminal offences, starting at a young age. Over the years, his criminal activities ranged from motoring offences to burglaries, drunk driving, robbery, and criminal damage. He had previously served time in jail for possessing a designated fighting dog.

The recent charges faced by Cloke included assaulting and beating Hayley Burke, theft, and causing actual bodily harm. He had been sentenced to two years in prison in 2021 for assaulting another woman.

The tragic incident involving Jacob Cloke and Hayley Burke has deeply impacted the Dartford community. Support services are being provided to assist those affected by the events and to offer solace during this difficult time.