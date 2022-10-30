Two Dead in Brixton Gun Battle

Investigation launched following shooting in LambethPolice were calledat about 7:50hrs on Sunday, 30 October to reports of gunshots heard onRailton Road, SE24.

Officers, including firearms officers, are in attendance along with the

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Two men were found injured at the location. Despite the efforts of

emergency services, they were both pronounced dead at the scene. The nature

of their injuries has not been confirmed at this time.

Their next of kin are yet to be informed and we await formal identification.

Post-mortem examinations will be held in due course.

A number of roads in the area are closed and crime scenes are in place.

Local residents will see an enhanced police presence in the area and are

advised to speak with officers if they have any information.

At this stage, there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference

CAD 6166/30Oct. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers

on 0800 555 111.