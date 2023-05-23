In a tragic incident that unfolded in the Ely district of Cardiff, two individuals lost their lives, leading to widespread disorder near the scene of a crash. South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael revealed that the deceased are believed to be teenagers.

The precise events that triggered the disorder are still unclear, but the area witnessed a disturbing escalation with cars set ablaze and violent acts targeting law enforcement officials. Riot police, along with canine units, swiftly responded to the situation on Snowden Road on Monday evening as a crowd of approximately 100 to 150 people gathered.

Eyewitness footage circulated on social media capturing individuals wearing balaclavas, damaging property, and hurling paving slabs at the officers. Additional videos depicted fireworks being launched at the police, escalating the tension and posing a significant threat to public safety.

Two Dead In Cardiff Crash Disorder: Widespread Disorder Erupts Near Scene 1

While arrests have been made, the police have not released an exact figure. South Wales Police reported that officers were initially called to the scene shortly after 6pm, responding to a report of a “serious road traffic collision” on Snowden Road. Clarifying the sequence of events, the force confirmed that the crash had already occurred before their arrival.

During the disorder, two police cars sustained damage, with one exhibiting a broken windscreen and dangling wing mirrors. Shockingly, a member of the public was also attacked by some individuals in the crowd, under the mistaken belief that they were undercover police officers.

The volatile situation escalated further, resulting in at least two parked cars being set on fire, including one that was overturned. The aftermath showcased smashed windows and debris scattered across the street, including a destroyed child’s car seat.

To ensure public safety and facilitate investigations, Snowden Road has been closed between Wilson Road and Jackson Road, and drivers are advised to avoid the area. The police have emphasized their ongoing monitoring and response to the situation, maintaining a large presence in the affected vicinity.

Eyewitness Emma Benton, who witnessed the incident unfold, stated that most people were gathered to observe the events, with only a small number engaging in violent behaviour. She expressed a counter-violence stance and provided first aid to those in need during the evening.

As the disorder continued into the early hours, the crowd shifted to nearby Highmead Road, prompting further police efforts to disperse them. Officers, including mounted police units, were stationed outside Ely police station amidst concerns of potential targeting.

Residents in the area expressed their distress and frustration, with one person lamenting the loss of their car due to arson, rendering them trapped as disabled individuals.

Another resident described the perpetrators as “kids” and emphasized that their violent actions had crossed a line and must cease.

The police have urged anyone involved in the disorder to leave the scene immediately while requesting local residents to remain indoors. Cardiff Bus announced that its service in the area would be rerouted for the rest of the evening.

South Wales Police remain committed to effectively investigating the collision that initiated this chain of events. Maintaining public safety and bringing the situation to a safe conclusion are paramount concerns for the police, who continue to work diligently to restore order and peace in the community.