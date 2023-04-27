Thursday, April 27, 2023
Thursday, April 27, 2023

Two deranged rapists from West London drove a woman to Slough and threatened her in a remote park before committing a heinous sexual attack

by uknip247

She was forced to remove her clothes before they raped her and videotaped the assault on their phones.

Kasra Esmaelie, 25, of Shirland Road, Westminster, was found guilty of two counts of rape and two counts of common assault after a 10-day trial at Reading Crown Court.

Aziz Nasser, 35, of Church Street, Westminster, was also convicted of two counts of rape, one offence of sexual assault, and one count of common assault.

At Reading Crown Court, Kasra Esmaelie and Aziz Nasser were both found guilty of rape (Image: Get Reading).
Jurors were told that Esmaelie and Nasser drove the victim, who was in her twenties, to Upton Park in Slough in the early hours of September 3, 2021. They then threatened her and forced her to remove her clothes before forcing her into prostitution.

She was then raped and assaulted while the incident was being videotaped, before being threatened once more. On September 9, Esmaelie and Nasser were arrested and charged the next day.

“This was a serious and complex investigation in which the victim was forced to endure a horrendous set of circumstances in which Esmaelie and Nasser sought to sexually exploit her for financial gain,” said Detective Constable Mark Wilson, stationed at Slough police station.

“Throughout the investigation and trial, the victim has shown exceptional courage and resilience.” Both men’s convictions show Thames Valley Police’s dedication to combating violence against women and girls and pursuing perpetrators.

“I’d like to thank the Metropolitan Police and Westminster City Council’s Integrated Gang & Exploitation Unit for their assistance with this investigation.” I’d also want to thank CPS and Prosecution Counsel Paul Fairley for his assistance in obtaining the conviction.”


A sentencing date has yet to be determined.

