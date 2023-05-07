Two dogs have been shot dead by armed Police and man has been arrested in East London

Officers from the Met Police Armed Response unit have neutralised two dogs after being called to the incident in East London on Sunday afternoon.

Response officers and Armed Officers from SO19 were called to a property at around 5pm

During an interaction with a man, the officers had cause to neutralised the two animals and then carried out an arrest

The incident was captured by a resident who shared the footage with UKNIP.

A crime scene remains in place and an investigation has been launched

Two Dogs Shot Dead By Armed Police And A Man Was Arrested In East London

The Met Police have been approached for a statement on the circumstances of the incident

More to follow