Police were called at 9.33am on Sunday, 5 February, to reports of a collision involving a car and a bus at the junction of Shirley Road and Lower Addiscombe Road in Addiscombe.

Two Drivers Rushed To Hospital After Being Freed In Croydon Bus Crash

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital where their injuries were assessed as not life-threatening. There were no arrests and officers assisted with arranging for the vehicles to be recovered