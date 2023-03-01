Two drug dealers have been put behind bars for the foreseeable future following separate investigations by the Wiltshire Police Fortitude Team.

Macauley Risby, 22, of School Lane, Amesbury, was convicted of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and possession of criminal property.

On December 17, 2020, officers from the Fortitude Team executed a warrant at a property in Salisbury where Risby was living at the time.

His bedroom was searched and a large amount of cash and drugs were seized, including more than 9,000 ecstasy tablets, 1,900 2C-B tablets, two kilograms of MDMA and just under two kilograms of ketamine.

Risby pleaded guilty at a hearing at Winchester Crown Court on January 5 and admitted to being part of a network involved in supplying large amounts of drugs around the UK.

He was sentenced to a total of 10 years’ imprisonment.

Cen Trota, 29, of Rosslyn Road, Watford, Hertfordshire, has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after pleading guilty to money laundering and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

On September 1, 2022, officers from the Fortitude Team stopped a Skoda in Salisbury after witnessing a suspected drug deal on Cherry Orchard Lane.

A search of the car revealed 17 wraps of white powder, and Trota, who was driving the car, was arrested.

The Fortitude team linked Trota to an address on North Street, Wilton. A search was conducted at the address where officers located in excess of two kilograms of cocaine and more than £4,000 in cash.

Officers then stopped another vehicle in Salisbury linked to Trota, in which a further £23,000 was seized.

The street value of the drugs seized from Trota amounted to between £155,000 and £235,000.

He was remanded in custody and pleaded guilty to the offences.

In a hearing at Salisbury Crown Court on January 27, he was sentenced to six years and nine months.

DC Mark Welch of the Fortitude Team said: “These are two excellent sentences and I’m pleased that Risby and Trota will be off the streets for years to come.

“The Fortitude Team work non-stop to tackle offenders causing the most harm and misery to communities across Wiltshire, but we wouldn’t be able to do it without the public’s help in reporting their concerns to us.

“Any piece of intelligence makes a difference and enables us to build a picture of those harming our communities and lets us target the right people.”