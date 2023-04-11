Two drug dealers were caught after police stopped a car that had gone through a red light

Officers stopped the Volkswagen Golf in Hyson Green after it broke a red light at the junction of Bentinck Road and Radford Road.

The driver, Kliyan Dinnall, stopped but refused to open his door or window to speak to officers, or get out of the car. A front seat passenger, Tessfa McKenzie-Anderson, also remained sat in the vehicle.

Dinnall eventually lowered his window by about an inch and officers could smell cannabis.

Again, he refused to get out the car and so officers smashed a window and dragged out both men before arresting them on suspicion of drug offences.

In custody, McKenzie-Anderson was searched and found to be hiding 27 wraps of crack cocaine with a street value of £270, as well as 29 wraps of heroin with a street value of £290.

No drugs were found on Dinnall but two mobile phones were seized from him – with messages indicating his involvement in drug dealing.

Bags of cannabis worth £70 and £910 in cash were seized from the car, which was stopped on 9 December 2019.

Both men appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday (11 April 2023) for sentencing.

McKenzie-Anderson, 31, of Pulborough Close, Basford, was jailed for two years, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin and supplying cannabis.

Dinnall, 33, of Dungannon Road, Clifton, was jailed for 18 months, suspended for two years, having pleaded guilty to supplying cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Detective Constable Eliot Longdon, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great bit of work by alert police officers who spotted Dinnall driving through a red light.

“In stopping the car, their actions led to the discovery of a significant quantity of Class A and Class B drugs.

“These drugs are a blight on our communities and are often linked to more serious offences such as serious acts of violence.

“We will not tolerate the supply of unlawful drugs and will continue with our efforts to disrupt the activities of drug dealers.”