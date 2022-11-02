Two drug dealers who were caught out after ordering room service at a Peterborough hotel have been jailed.

Kamran Tahir, 23, and Adil Pervez, 30, were staying at the Dragonfly Hotel

in Thorpe Meadows on 5 December 2020, when Tahir went down to reception to

request a drinks order was taken to his room.

[image: Kamran Tahir & Adil Pervez.png]Jailed: Kamran Tahir (left) and Adil

Pervez (right)

A short while later, a member of staff went to deliver the order, however

there was no answer when knocking so let themselves into the room to leave

the drinks.

No one was inside, however a set of scales and small bags with white powder

were on the desk.

[image: Pervez & Tahir – hotel room drugs.JPG]Cigarette packets containing

wraps of cocaine found in Tahir and Pervez’s hotel room

Police were called who arrived shortly before Tahir and Pervez returned to

the hotel.

The pair were detained for a search which found £316.50 cash and two mobile

phones on Pervez, who gave officers a false name. He was taken to custody

where a strip-search found a further £310 cash concealed between his

buttocks.

Tahir was found to be in possession of a small amount of cocaine, £50 cash,

three mobile phones and a hotel key card to the room where 25 wraps of

cocaine worth up to £1,250 were found inside a cigarette packet.

A search of Pervez’s home in Ledbury Road, Netherton, found a further

mobile phone and a box containing 29 used zip-lock bags with remnants of

cocaine in them, as well as almost 30g of benzocaine – while not illegal,

it is a common mixing agent for cocaine.

A small amount of cannabis, drugs paraphernalia and two further mobile

phones were found at Tahir’s home, also in Ledbury Road. A cigarette packet

containing two wraps of cocaine and a small amount of cannabis was also

found in Tahir’s car.

[image: Pervez & Tahir – drugs in Tahir’s car.JPG]Cannabis and cigarette

packet containing wraps of cocaine found in Tahir’s car

The pair were initially released under investigation while further

enquiries were carried out, but later charged with possession with intent

to supply cocaine. Tahir was also charged with possession of cannabis.

In the meantime, Pervez was sentenced to three years and 11 months in

prison for other drug offences after a warrant was carried out at his home

on 31 March last year.

The warrant, carried out by the Neighbourhood Support Team, uncovered

thousands of pounds worth of heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

On Friday (28 October), they both appeared at Peterborough Crown Court

where Tahir was sentenced to two years and four months in prison. Pervez

was sentenced to two years and ten months, to be served alongside his

current sentence.

Detective Constable Mark Clapham, who investigated, said: “The consumption

of drugs not only bring harm to individuals, but the related crime,

violence and anti-social behaviour brings misery to our communities, which

is why it is a priority for the force to disrupt those who think it is okay

to sell drugs in Cambridgeshire.”