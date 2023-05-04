Two Exmouth RNLI volunteers received special recognition recently for their long service to the charity that saves lives at sea

Margaret Bowden, a volunteer at the Exmouth RNLI shop in Queens Drive, Exmouth recently completed 30 years of voluntary service to the RNLI and received a special certificate from RNLI Chief Executive Officer, Mark Bowie.

Margaret served 15 years as Honorary Secretary at the Finchley and Friern Barnet RNLI Branch before moving to Exmouth and continuing her voluntary work for the lifesaving charity. She said “My family were very regular visitors to the Isles of Scilly and over the years became friendly with some of the RNLI volunteers on the isles. My young son was fascinated by the lifeboat there and that sparked my interest and long-term commitment to this wonderful organisation.”

Robert Austen, also a volunteer at the charity’s shop in Exmouth having served 13 years for the RNLI and who also received a certificate from the charity’s Chief Executive, said “I first became interested in volunteering for the RNLI when the new lifeboat station was being built in Exmouth. I was inspired by the lifesaving work carried out by the organisation and that inspired me to volunteer.”

Volunteer RNLI lifeboat crews are ready to launch 24/7. Supported by other essential volunteers, such as Margaret and Robert, and with 238 lifeboat stations round the coasts of the UK and Ireland, the RNLI have created a ring of safety to help protect and save all those in peril at sea.

There are many ways to volunteer for the RNLI, from lifeboat crews to press officers, shop volunteers, visits officers, fundraisers and more. Find out how you can volunteer here : https://rnli.org/support-us/volunteer/how-you-can-volunteer