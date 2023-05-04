Thursday, May 4, 2023
Thursday, May 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Two Exmouth RNLI volunteers received special recognition recently for their long service to the charity that saves lives at sea

Two Exmouth RNLI volunteers received special recognition recently for their long service to the charity that saves lives at sea

by uknip247

Margaret Bowden, a volunteer at the Exmouth RNLI shop in Queens Drive, Exmouth recently completed 30 years of voluntary service to the RNLI and received a special certificate from RNLI Chief Executive Officer, Mark Bowie.

Margaret served 15 years as Honorary Secretary at the Finchley and Friern Barnet RNLI Branch before moving to Exmouth and continuing her voluntary work for the lifesaving charity. She said “My family were very regular visitors to the Isles of Scilly and over the years became friendly with some of the RNLI volunteers on the isles. My young son was fascinated by the lifeboat there and that sparked my interest and long-term commitment to this wonderful organisation.”

Robert Austen, also a volunteer at the charity’s shop in Exmouth having served 13 years for the RNLI and who also received a certificate from the charity’s Chief Executive, said “I first became interested in volunteering for the RNLI when the new lifeboat station was being built in Exmouth. I was inspired by the lifesaving work carried out by the organisation and that inspired me to volunteer.”

Volunteer RNLI lifeboat crews are ready to launch 24/7. Supported by other essential volunteers, such as Margaret and Robert, and with 238 lifeboat stations round the coasts of the UK and Ireland, the RNLI have created a ring of safety to help protect and save all those in peril at sea.

There are many ways to volunteer for the RNLI, from lifeboat crews to press officers, shop volunteers, visits officers, fundraisers and more. Find out how you can volunteer here : https://rnli.org/support-us/volunteer/how-you-can-volunteer

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Can you help Police find wanted man Rhys Curtis, 22, who has links to Gosport and Southampton?

Appeal to identify potential witnesses after 12-year-old Girl robbed

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire within a container at Mansfield Industrial Estate, in New Romney

Witnesses are sought after several parked cars were broken into in Chatham

New blueprint to protect public from scammers

Do you recognise this man?

Race against time to save endangered species from deadly disease

King’s Coronation to leave a lasting legacy for people and nature

Information is being sought after silver cutlery and jewellery was stolen from a property in Tenterden

Madeleine McCann’s parents marked the 16th anniversary of her disappearance by thanking well-wishers and stating that she is “still very much missed.”

A German Shepherd puppy arrived in Mexico after being airlifted from Turkey as a token of thanks from the Turkish government for the assistance...

Police are appealing for witnesses to an unprovoked assault in Chippenham

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.