Two fire engines and a height vehicle were dispatched to the scene on Wheelers Lane in Maidstone

Following a fire in Maidstone, Kent Fire and Rescue Service is advising residents to sweep their chimneys on a regular basis. Two fire engines and a height vehicle were dispatched to the scene on Wheelers Lane, where firefigthers extinguished the flames with flexi packs and chimney gear. There were no reported casualties, and the fire is thought to have started accidently.

Following the incident, firefighters are encouraging residents who have fireplaces, log burners, or coal stoves to have their chimneys cleaned on a regular basis. You may help to prevent a chimney fire and structural damage to your property by having your chimney and flue swept and examined on a regular basis. You should have this done at least twice a year if you burn logs. If you use coal, this should be done at least once a year.