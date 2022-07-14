The Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a field fire near St Nicholas At Wade in Birchington. Two fire engines and an all-terrain vehicle were dispatched to the scene, where they discovered a patch of grassland and scrubland on fire. Firefighters used flexi-packs and beaters to put out the fire, which was caused by an unintentional spread from a nearby bonfire.

Following the incident, crews are reminding everyone to exercise extra caution in order to avoid additional field fires this season. Keep bonfires to a manageable size, well away from greenery and property, always supervise the burning, and avoid having one in extremely hot or windy weather. If you see a grass fire, get to a safe location and call 999.