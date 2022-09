Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire involving a tanker on the M25, between Junction 2 for the Darenth Interchange and Junction 3 for Swanley.

Two fire engines attended and crews wore breathing apparatus while using hose reel jets and foam to extinguish the flames.

ADVERTISEMENT

One person was given oxygen after inhaling smoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kent Police also attended to assist with lane closures and duty of care was left with the Highways Agency.