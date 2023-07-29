Two Fire Engines Battle Car Fire on M25, Anti-Clockwise Between Junctions 6 and 5

In a swift response to an emergency call, two fire engines from Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) arrived at the scene of a car fire on the M25 motorway. The incident occurred on the anti-clockwise carriageway between Junction 6 and Junction 5.

The fire broke out in a vehicle, causing alarm among motorists in the vicinity. KFRS teams immediately sprang into action, deploying firefighting equipment to extinguish the flames and prevent any potential escalation of the situation.

As a safety measure, two lanes were opened to allow traffic to pass cautiously past the scene of the car fire. However, drivers were urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant while passing the area, in consideration of the ongoing emergency response.

KFRS personnel demonstrated their expertise and efficiency, working tirelessly to bring the fire under control and eliminate any further risks to the public and property.

As of the time of reporting, details about the cause of the car fire or any potential injuries remain unconfirmed. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety of all those involved.

Motorists and commuters are advised to stay updated on traffic conditions and potential disruptions in the area. The incident may have implications on travel times and traffic flow, and drivers should plan their routes accordingly to minimize any inconveniences.

Authorities will conduct further investigations to determine the cause of the car fire and to assess the extent of damage to the vehicle and surrounding infrastructure. Further updates will be provided to the public as more information becomes available.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public and will continue to respond promptly to emergencies across the region.