Two further arrests have been made in connection with the shooting incident in which a 17-year-old boy was left with serious injuries

A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were arrested in Swindon this morning (28/04) on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and are currently in police custody.

Detectives have also been granted more time to question a 40-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday (26/04) on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim of the shooting remains in hospital where he is being treated for injuries which have been described as potentially life changing.

Extensive enquiries continue, with the investigation team continuing to appeal for more information from the public.