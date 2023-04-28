Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Two further arrests have been made in connection with the shooting incident in which a 17-year-old boy was left with serious injuries

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the shooting incident in which a 17-year-old boy was left with serious injuries

by uknip247

A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were arrested in Swindon this morning (28/04) on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and are currently in police custody.

Detectives have also been granted more time to question a 40-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday (26/04) on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim of the shooting remains in hospital where he is being treated for injuries which have been described as potentially life changing.

Extensive enquiries continue, with the investigation team continuing to appeal for more information from the public.

  • We would especially ask that anyone with CCTV, doorbell cameras or dash cam footage taken from the evening of Sunday 23 April into the morning of Monday April 24 should contact us as a matter of urgency by calling 101 and quoting log 54230042679.
  • You can also leave information without giving your name by calling Crimestoppers on 080 555111.
SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police have made two arrests after a man was found in the street with serious injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man working at some road works in Beccles had a knife brandished at him

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image following a report of sexual assault on board a train

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) has acquired nine new ambulances, with more on the way in the coming months

The details of the injuries sustained by Nikki Allan are shocking and distressing a court has heard

A man has denied murdering Met Police Sgt Matiu Ratana, who was killed on the job in south London

An 85-year-old man has been jailed for 15 years for multiple sex offences against children

Spain has experienced its hottest day in April on record, with temperatures reaching 38.7C in Cordoba, a European record for the month

Chelsea’s dream run in the Women’s Champions League came to a halt despite an impressive draw with Barcelona in their semi-final match at the...

Two-time World Champion boxer, Carl Frampton, explores why so many young men in Northern Ireland are fighting poor mental health and what can be...

New legislation giving police in England and Wales greater powers to combat “disruptive” protest tactics, such as slow walking, has sparked debate across the...

Richard Sharp, the BBC chairman, has resigned from his position after an independent investigation found that he had breached the governance code for public...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.