Two Hampshire Roads Policing officers seriously injured after running across live motorway crash to investigate secondary collision on the M27 in Hampshire

Two officers from Hampshire Roads Policing have been rushed to a hospital whilst dealing with a serious road collision on the M27 in Hampshire this morning.

Officers had been called to deal with a multi-vehicle collision on the Westbound carriage when a second collision from rubber neck took place on the eastbound. Police went to investigate whilst crossing the live carriageway the officers were struck by a moving vehicle.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight air ambulances were also called to the scene and its understood the helicopter medical team treat both officers for serious injuries.

An investigation has been launched and the area has been closed with drivers being asked to avoid the area.

Hampshire Police have been approached for comment

More to follow