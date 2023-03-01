Two in court over county lines dealing

Two women suspected to be county line dealers have been arrested after their car was stopped in Swanley.

On Monday 27 February 2023, officers in plain clothes were on patrol in Goldsel Road, when they saw a Mercedes they believed was involved in the supply of class A drugs.

When the vehicle stopped in Southern Place, the constables arrested the occupants, two women, following a search.

They also seized a mobile phone and a quantity of crack cocaine and heroin deals. Searches of two addresses led to the seizure of cash and digital scales.

Investigators from Kent Police’s County Line and Gangs Team later charged Giovanna Buckler of Hodson Crescent, Orpington and Courtney Hills, of Oliver Road, Swanley with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Ms Buckler, aged 33, and Ms Hills, aged 25, appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 28 February. They were remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 28 March.