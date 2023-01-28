Saturday, January 28, 2023
Saturday, January 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Two Indian Air Force Fighter Jets Collided In Midair While Training About 300 Kilometres (185 Miles) South Of The Capital, New Delhi
Home BREAKING Two Indian Air Force fighter jets collided in midair while training about 300 kilometres (185 miles) south of the capital, New Delhi

Two Indian Air Force fighter jets collided in midair while training about 300 kilometres (185 miles) south of the capital, New Delhi

by uknip247


Both planes took off from the Gwalior airbase on Saturday morning, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of where they crashed.
“In the Pahadgarh forests, we found the wreckage of one of the planes and an injured pilot,” officer Dharmender Gaur told AFP.
“The other plane is likely to have fallen further away from the site, and we have dispatched teams to find it.”
Meanwhile, local administrator Ankit Asthana told Reuters that two of the three crew members from one of the planes had been rescued and taken to hospital.
The third crew member’s condition was not immediately known, and no information was released about the crew of the second plane.
According to ANI news agency, the aircraft that crashed in India’s Madhya Pradesh state were a Sukhoi-30 and a Mirage 2000.
The accident on Saturday is the latest in a series involving India’s military air fleet.
Last October, five army soldiers were killed when their helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh, near the country’s militarised and disputed border with China.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Two teenagers have been sentenced for firearms offences after one shot himself...

Flybe, which operated scheduled services from Belfast City, Birmingham and Heathrow to...

Officers are looking for witnesses after a serious accident near Sandwich

An organised crime gang in Southampton that sold cannabis and Class A...

A suspect has been charged after alert officers spotted a car within...

Police arrested a drug dealer who was seen panicking after a sniffer...

Retailers have failed drivers by failing to fully reflect the recent massive...

A police commander has revealed the vital work his neighbourhood policing team...

A robber who brutally assaulted an 81-year-old man in his own home...

Police are appealing for information after a 71-year-old woman had a gold...

Officers hunted down and arrested four suspects within half-an-hour of a reported...

Further arrests have been made in connection with an armed incident in...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More