Two Injured in Collision with Kent Police Car in Dartford

A collision involving a Kent Police patrol vehicle occurred on Watling Street in Dartford at approximately 9:00 am on Friday, May 12, 2023. Kent Police were notified of the incident, which involved two cars. The South East Coast Ambulance Service promptly attended the scene, where two individuals were treated for minor injuries. They were subsequently transported to a local hospital for further medical attention.

In the aftermath of the collision, Lingfield Road has been temporarily closed. Kent Police officers remain at the scene to facilitate the recovery of the vehicles involved.

Further details about the circumstances leading to the collision, as well as the identities of those involved, have not been disclosed at this time. The focus is on providing medical care to the injured individuals and ensuring the smooth management of the incident.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes while Lingfield Road remains closed. Kent Police will continue to investigate the collision to determine the factors that contributed to the incident. The recovery of the vehicles involved will enable a more thorough examination of the circumstances.