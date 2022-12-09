Two Just Stop Oil protestors jailed for oil depot trespass

Two Just Stop Oil protestors have been sent to prison for taking part in the blockade of 10 oil depots on April 1st of this year as part of a coordinated action with Extinction Rebellion to demand an end to new oil and gas in the UK

El Litten, 35, from Luton was sentenced to 28 days in prison, while Barry Mitchell, 74, from Telford received a sentence of 21 days for aggravated trespass at the site. Both El and Barry have already spent time in prison this year for taking action with Just Stop Oil.

Seven Just Stop Oil supporters arrested as part of the four days of action on the M25 during November appeared at Guildford and Maidstone Crown Courts today. Isabel Rock, 41 from South London, was released on bail having been held on remand for 30 days since taking part in the M25 gantries action on 9th November. Phoebe Plummer, 21 from South London, who appeared via video link at Maidstone Crown Court was also ordered to be released on bail having spent 29 days on remand at Bronzefield prison since 10th November.

Six weeks of continuous disruption and civil resistance by supporters of Just Stop Oil during October and November resulted in over 700 arrests. Since the campaign began on April 1st, Just Stop Oil supporters have been arrested over 2,000 times, with 24 supporters currently in prison.

Just Stop Oil continues to peacefully resist the government’s plans to licence over 100 new oil and gas projects by 2025, and its failure to fulfil its promise to help people with their skyrocketing energy bills. By continuing to encourage new oil and gas they are complicit in the death of millions and are facilitating the collapse of the ordered society that allows democracy to function.