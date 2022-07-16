At 4.47pm, crews were dispatched to a location off Hook Park Road in Warsash to deal with a grass and gorse fire.

At the height of the incident, four emergency vehicles and four off-road 4WD Land Rovers were on the scene.

A 150-metre-by-100-metre-square area has been destroyed.

Firefighters used jets and beaters to surround the fire and remain on the scene to dampen it down.

At 6.14 p.m., crews were dispatched to Forest Front Nature Reserve in Hythe.

Six fire engines and two offroad 4WD Land Rovers were on the scene, working alongside Forestry England Rangers.

By 8.25 p.m., the fire had been surrounded, and crews were working to put it out.

If you are out enjoying our countryside this weekend, please exercise extra caution.

Because of the extreme temperatures, the ground is hot and dry, and fires can quickly spread out of control.

Do not light open barbecues, campfires, or bonfires.

Get rid of cigarettes and garbage responsibly, including glass bottles.