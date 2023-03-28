Two lorries have been seized by officers during a multi-agency operation in Swale

Officers from Kent Police’s Rural Task Force joined forces with staff from the Environment Agency on the morning of Saturday 25 March 2023 in response to concerns surrounding waste being illegally transported and tipped in Eastchurch.

During the operation police stopped three Scania tipper lorries to check they were road worthy and had the relevant waste licences.

While one lorry driver was sent on their way, two other drivers had their vehicles seized.

One lorry was seized after it was stopped in Lower Road, Minster. The driver was handed a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) for driving with an insecure load. The vehicle was also not taxed and did not have a valid MOT.

The second vehicle was stopped in Chestnut Street, Sittingbourne, and was also identified as having no tax before it was seized.

Rural Task Force Sergeant Darren Walshaw said: ‘We work closely with other agencies and carried out this operation following concerns of vehicles being seen in the area which were transporting and tipping out waste illegally.

‘We always listen to concerns from residents and I would urge anyone with similar issues to ensure they are reporting these to the relevant authorities so the appropriate action can be taken.’