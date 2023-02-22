Two Man Have Robbed By A Group In Hackney
Two Man Have Robbed By A Group In Hackney

Two man have robbed by a group in Hackney

Police were called at 8.39pm to Mare Street in Hackney on Wednesday evening after two males were robbed by another group.

An area search was conducted but the group could not be found.

One of the victims suffered a cut to his hand. He declined LAS treatment.

Officers took the victims home.