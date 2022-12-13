Two Manchester men, who lured and robbed a man in Hulme under the pretence of selling an electric bike, are jailed for over five years

Keenan Hilditch of Wardsend Walk, Hulme and Jayden O’Donnell of Ladywell Point, Pilgrims Way, in Salford , appeared at Manchester Crown Court on Friday, 9 December 2022.

Hilditch, already on a suspended sentence for robbery, pleaded guilty at his first hearing for robbery, Section 20 assault and possession of a bladed article. He received four years seven month’s imprisonment

O’Donnell, who also pleaded guilty to robbery, received a 22-month Detention and Training Order (DTO).

The victim, who was accompanied by his girlfriend and father, had answered a Facebook Marketplace advertisement for an electric bike – a 2022 Surron LBX electric off-road bike – which was advertised on sale for £3600.

On arrival, he met with Hilditch who advised O’Donnell was bringing the electric bike, which he did, and Callum brought £3300 with him – the amount he had negotiated with O’Donnell before agreeing to purchase.

However, the victim pointed out that there wasn’t a charger with the bike. O’Donnell then cycled off and returned a short time later with a plastic bag, which he purported carried the charger.

As the victim tried to take the electric bike that he had just paid for, Hilditch produced a machete, that was believed to be 12” long, and took both the bike and the money.

Giving chase, the victim’s father caught up with Hilditch and after a confrontation, he received several large lacerations to his forearms, which weren’t serious but did require hospital treatment.

Ring doorbell footage was entered into evidence, which showed the attack on the victim by Hilditch and O’Donnell was identified by officers who regularly patrol the area.

PC Sean Bell of GMP’s Xcalibre Task Force (XTF) said: “This was a pre-mediated robbery in which extreme violence was used on a father protecting his son from these thugs.

“This was a huge investigative effort from officers in Operation Valiant and Xcalibre Task Force knowing the areas in which they police very well and coming together to bring down this threat.