Two men, aged 18 and 27, have been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences after a warrant was executed at two addresses

Large quantities of heroin and crack cocaine, with a combined street value of £3,000, were seized, as well as more than £12,000 in cash were found at two addresses in the Hilton area of Inverness on Thursday, 6 April, 2023.

Detective Constable Duncan Birse said: “We are committed to disrupting the supply of drugs in the Highlands as we know the misery this causes to our local communities.

“Working together with the public is crucial to our investigations, and I would urge anyone with information or concerns about drug-related activity within the area to please contact us, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Both men are expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Saturday, 8 April, 2023.