Friday, April 7, 2023
Friday, April 7, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Two men, aged 18 and 27, have been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences after a warrant was executed at two addresses

Two men, aged 18 and 27, have been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences after a warrant was executed at two addresses

by uknip247

Large quantities of heroin and crack cocaine, with a combined street value of £3,000, were seized, as well as more than £12,000 in cash were found at two addresses in the Hilton area of Inverness on Thursday, 6 April, 2023.

Detective Constable Duncan Birse said: “We are committed to disrupting the supply of drugs in the Highlands as we know the misery this causes to our local communities.

“Working together with the public is crucial to our investigations, and I would urge anyone with information or concerns about drug-related activity within the area to please contact us, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Both men are expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Saturday, 8 April, 2023.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

S rapper Coolio, famous for his hit song ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, died last year due to an accidental overdose of fentanyl, as stated by the...

Robbery investigation launched after man is stabbed in the leg

The firm of accountants, Johnston Carmichael, which has audited the finances of the Scottish National Party (SNP) for over a decade, has resigned

Two British nationals, both sisters, have been killed in a shooting incident in the West Bank

Tributes have been paid to Aodhan Gillen, a 22-year-old footballer who was killed

Paul Cattermole of S Club 7 has died ‘unexpectedly’ at the age of 46

Police formally launch murder probe after Elephant and Castle death linking fall from height

Cordons remain in place after suspect device reported

The foolish owner gambled and had his vehicle written off

The police in Northern Ireland have issued a warning about the potential for public disorder linked to dissident Republicans over the Easter period

Filming has started on the hit BBC drama Shetland with further castings announced

The situation between China and Taiwan remains tense, as China has deployed warships and aircraft near Taiwan for a second day and imposed sanctions...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More