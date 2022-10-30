Two men, aged 33 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody

A friend of a man stabbed to death in North West London was ‘accidentally

arrested’ while trying to save the 21-year-old as he bled to death,

according to police. A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder

and later released without further action following the stabbing in the

early hours of this morning on Harrow Road, between Harrow and Wembley

(Sunday, October 30).

Today, a crime scene has been set up along the road as police and forensics

investigate the stabbing, which occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Speaking at

the scene this afternoon, the mother of the man mistakenly arrested for

murder said that the victim was her son’s friend, and that he was arrested

while attempting to save him.

According to police, he was released this afternoon without further action.

A second man, 33, who was arrested, is still being held. The victim has not

yet been identified formally.

“Two men, aged 33 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken

into custody,” police said after the stabbing. They also stated: “The

33-year-old man is still being held in custody. The 25-year-old man was

released with no further action.”

During the attack, which allegedly began with a fight outside Aura bar, the

21-year-old was stabbed multiple times. The victim had been at a Halloween

party. Police and paramedics responded quickly, but despite their best

efforts, the victim died a short time later.

According to a woman who lives on Harrow Road, the paramedics “performed

CPR on the person for a long time before eventually calling time as the

person died.” After the man was stabbed, a “hysterical” woman kept

screaming “they murdered him,” according to the eyewitness.

The man’s next of kin have been notified, and they are being assisted by

specialist officers. Anyone with information that could aid the ongoing

investigation is encouraged to call 101 and reference CAD 878/30Oct. If you

want to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers at

0800 555 111.