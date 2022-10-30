Two men, aged 33 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody

A friend of a man stabbed to death in North West London was ‘accidentally
arrested’ while trying to save the 21-year-old as he bled to death,
according to police. A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder
and later released without further action following the stabbing in the
early hours of this morning on Harrow Road, between Harrow and Wembley
(Sunday, October 30).
Today, a crime scene has been set up along the road as police and forensics
investigate the stabbing, which occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Speaking at
the scene this afternoon, the mother of the man mistakenly arrested for
murder said that the victim was her son’s friend, and that he was arrested
while attempting to save him.
According to police, he was released this afternoon without further action.
A second man, 33, who was arrested, is still being held. The victim has not
yet been identified formally.
“Two men, aged 33 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken
into custody,” police said after the stabbing. They also stated: “The
33-year-old man is still being held in custody. The 25-year-old man was
released with no further action.”
During the attack, which allegedly began with a fight outside Aura bar, the
21-year-old was stabbed multiple times. The victim had been at a Halloween
party. Police and paramedics responded quickly, but despite their best
efforts, the victim died a short time later.
According to a woman who lives on Harrow Road, the paramedics “performed
CPR on the person for a long time before eventually calling time as the
person died.” After the man was stabbed, a “hysterical” woman kept
screaming “they murdered him,” according to the eyewitness.
The man’s next of kin have been notified, and they are being assisted by
specialist officers. Anyone with information that could aid the ongoing
investigation is encouraged to call 101 and reference CAD 878/30Oct. If you
want to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers at
0800 555 111.