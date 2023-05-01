Two men, aged 42 and 27, have been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences after a warrant was carried out in Glasgow.

They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, 1 May, 2023.

Officers attended the property in the Golfhill Drive area on Friday, 28 April, 2023.

Cannabis was recovered, with an estimated street value of £100,000 and a five-figure sum of cash was also recovered.

Detective Inspector Stephen McBride said: “This was a significant drugs recovery that has taken £100,000 worth of drugs off the streets of Scotland.

“Serious and organised crime brings misery to those living in our local communities and I want to reassure the public that we will continue to use every resource and tactic at our disposal to disrupt this kind of activity and stop these illegal substances reaching our streets.

“We rely on the support of the public, so if you have any information or concerns about drugs in your community, please contact us through 101.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 11, where anonymity can be maintained.”