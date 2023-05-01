Monday, May 1, 2023
Monday, May 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Two men, aged 42 and 27, have been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences after a warrant was carried out in Glasgow.

Two men, aged 42 and 27, have been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences after a warrant was carried out in Glasgow.

by uknip247
Wo Men, Aged 42 And 27, Have Been Arrested And Charged In Connection With Drugs Offences After A Warrant Was Carried Out In Glasgow.

They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, 1 May, 2023.

Officers attended the property in the Golfhill Drive area on Friday, 28 April, 2023.

Cannabis was recovered, with an estimated street value of £100,000 and a five-figure sum of cash was also recovered.

Detective Inspector Stephen McBride said: “This was a significant drugs recovery that has taken £100,000 worth of drugs off the streets of Scotland.

“Serious and organised crime brings misery to those living in our local communities and I want to reassure the public that we will continue to use every resource and tactic at our disposal to disrupt this kind of activity and stop these illegal substances reaching our streets.

“We rely on the support of the public, so if you have any information or concerns about drugs in your community, please contact us through 101.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 11, where anonymity can be maintained.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Brixton Murder Live: Investigation launched after Woman is stabbed to death in Brixton Bloodbath

Tragedy has struck in Lechlade-on-Thames as a body has been found in the search for a teenager who went missing in the River Thames...

The two-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett drowned in the family’s pool and was pronounced dead on Sunday after being taken...

Officers investigating an incident during which a member of rail staff was punched have released CCTV images of a suspect

The recent cyberattack on Capita, the UK’s largest outsourcer, has prompted the Pensions Regulator to urge hundreds of pension funds to check whether their...

A fire has broken out on Spray Street in Woolwich, South East London this morning, leaving smoke billowing for miles around

Police are appealing for the public’s help in reuniting a man with his stolen trombone in Buckinghamshire

Police have been granted a Magistrates’ extension to allow officers extra time to detain a man in connection with a murder in Bodmin that...

Motorbike rider killed in A21 Pembury Collision

Family members taking on vulnerable children to receive better legal support

MOD Gibraltar contributes to the HM The King’s Coronation

The new inspector in charge of neighbourhood policing has vowed to engage with the public as his team continues the fight against serious crime...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.