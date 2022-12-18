Two men, aged 42 and 39, were found with stab injuries near to Surrey Quays station in South East London

Sunday, December 18, 2022
Police were called at about 6.45pm on Friday, 16 December to reports of a fight on Lower Road, SE16.

Emergency services attended. Two men, aged 42 and 39, were found with stab injuries. They were taken to the hospital by the London Ambulance Service; their injuries are no longer believed to be life-threatening.

A crime scene was established and has now been closed.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5683/16Dec.

Enquiries continue.

