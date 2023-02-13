Firefighters rescued two men and one woman from the water at Poplar’s Heron Quay

Crews from the Brigade’s Fire Rescue Unit used water rescue equipment, with assistance from the Police Marine Unit and the London Ambulance Hazard Area response team.

“The best thing you can do if you see someone in difficulty in the water is to call 999, try to give an exact location about where you are, and keep your eyes on the last spot you saw them,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said. If you go into the water to save people, pets, or belongings, you may endanger yourself.”

The Fire Department was called at 6.07 p.m., and the incident was over by 6.58 p.m. Two Poplar and Millwall fire engines, as well as a Bethnal Green fire rescue unit, were dispatched to the scene.