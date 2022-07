At 9.40 a.m., armed police were called to Clarendon Road in Hove in response to reports of a man with a firearm.

The suspects, a 28-year-old man from Worthing and a 41-year-old man from Brighton, were both arrested and remain in police custody on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident that does not pose a wider risk to the community,” a Sussex police spokesman said.

The road was closed for several hours due to a police cordon.