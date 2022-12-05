Two men are starting prison sentences after cocaine and cash were seized from inside a safe at a Maidstone address.

On 29 March 2022, officers from the town’s community policing team were on patrol in an unmarked vehicle, when they saw a BMW they suspected was being used in the supply of drugs.

When the vehicle slowed in heavy traffic, the constables brought it to a stop. The driver, Ion Dragomir, was searched leading to the seizure of two mobile phones, five bags of cocaine and £200 in cash.

Arrest

Dragomir was arrested and stated he did not know his home address. Enquiries indicated he was using a property in Sheals Crescent and, when officers went there, they found Ionut Merchez inside the premises.

Merchez stated everything inside the house was his and a search resulted in the seizure of more than 150 grams of cocaine, around £1,000 in cash and an imitation firearm from inside a locked safe.

Officers arrested Merchez who was later charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine. Dragomir was charged with possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Guilty

Merchez, of Sheals Crescent, Maidstone and Dragomir, of Alexandra Street, Maidstone both pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court. On Tuesday 29 November, Merchez, aged 29, was jailed for four years and four months. This included 12 months’ imprisonment for breaching a suspended sentence.

Dragomir, aged 22, was sentenced to two years and four months’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer, DC Kim Bashford, said: ‘Officers from Maidstone’s Community Policing Team ensure they are aware of those criminals who are dealing drugs in the town and will not hesitate to stop and search them when they are out and about.

‘In this case, Merchez and Dragomir were swiftly brought to justice and cash suspected to be profits from their drug supply business was seized. As part of the sentence, the cash and the BMW have now been forfeited.’