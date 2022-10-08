ADVERTISEMENT

At 1.15pm on Thursday 6 October 2022, Kent Police was called to a report that a man had been assaulted outside an address in New Street.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and an air ambulance. A man in his 40s was flown to a London hospital with a serious head injury, where he remains in a critical condition.

Two men were arrested later the same day and taken into custody.

Mark Green, of East Cliff, Folkestone and Ruben Smith, of Foord Road South, Folkestone were later charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Green, aged 41 and Mr Smith, aged 18, are remanded in custody and will appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 8 October.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are continuing to urge anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage of an altercation in New Street, or who has any other information to call 01843 222273, quoting reference 46/193708/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.