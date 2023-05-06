Two men found guilty for the roles they played in orchestrating a shooting have been jailed for a combined total of 27 years

Aaron Giles and Kevin Chapman were convicted in March when a jury found them guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The court heard how a third man had fired a shotgun at the front door of an address on Brownlow Road on September 21, 2022.

Thankfully no-one was injured but an investigation was immediately launched by Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT) and officers quickly built a case using CCTV and telecoms activity which revealed the roles played by driver Chapman and Giles.

Footage obtained showed Chapman driving past the address, with Giles in the car shouting the victim’s name. An unidentified gunman then fired twice at the address before fleeing the scene.

Both men denied involvement but following a 14-day trial at Newcastle Crown Court, Giles, 29 and Chapman, 40, were convicted of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The men were found not guilty of conspiracy to murder but were remanded in custody and appeared back at the same court today (FRIDAY) where they were jailed as follows:

Giles, of Richardson Avenue, South Shields, was jailed for 15 years and Chapman, of Hawthorne Avenue, South Shields, was jailed for 12 years. And both men must serve at least thirds of their sentences behind bars.

Speaking after the sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, said: “This incident was absolutely appalling, and it was sheer luck that nobody was seriously injured or killed. During the court proceedings we saw the brazen attitudes of these men, who refused to take any responsibility for their actions but I am pleased Giles and Chapman are now behind bars given the serious threat they pose to our communities.

“While incidents of this nature are rare in our region, we take them incredibly seriously, as demonstrated by our swift and comprehensive investigation, which was launched in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

“That investigation resulted in the conviction and subsequent sentencing of two dangerous men – a result which has only been made possible thanks to the outstanding work of officers and staff from across the Force, working with colleagues within the CPS.

“This type of offending is not acceptable and we’d ask our communities to continue working with us, sharing what they know and reporting suspicious behaviour so we can disrupt organised crime as part of our ongoing Operation Sentinel.”