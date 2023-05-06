Saturday, May 6, 2023
Saturday, May 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Two men found guilty for the roles they played in orchestrating a shooting have been jailed for a combined total of 27 years

Two men found guilty for the roles they played in orchestrating a shooting have been jailed for a combined total of 27 years

by uknip247

Aaron Giles and Kevin Chapman were convicted in March when a jury found them guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The court heard how a third man had fired a shotgun at the front door of an address on Brownlow Road on September 21, 2022.

Thankfully no-one was injured but an investigation was immediately launched by Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT) and officers quickly built a case using CCTV and telecoms activity which revealed the roles played by driver Chapman and Giles.

Footage obtained showed Chapman driving past the address, with Giles in the car shouting the victim’s name. An unidentified gunman then fired twice at the address before fleeing the scene.

Both men denied involvement but following a 14-day trial at Newcastle Crown Court, Giles, 29 and Chapman, 40, were convicted of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The men were found not guilty of conspiracy to murder but were remanded in custody and appeared back at the same court today (FRIDAY) where they were jailed as follows: 

Giles, of Richardson Avenue, South Shields, was jailed for 15 years and Chapman, of Hawthorne Avenue, South Shields, was jailed for 12 years. And both men must serve at least thirds of their sentences behind bars. 

Speaking after the sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, said:  “This incident was absolutely appalling, and it was sheer luck that nobody was seriously injured or killed. During the court proceedings we saw the brazen attitudes of these men, who refused to take any responsibility for their actions but I am pleased Giles and Chapman are now behind bars given the serious threat they pose to our communities.

“While incidents of this nature are rare in our region, we take them incredibly seriously, as demonstrated by our swift and comprehensive investigation, which was launched in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

“That investigation resulted in the conviction and subsequent sentencing of two dangerous men – a result which has only been made possible thanks to the outstanding work of officers and staff from across the Force, working with colleagues within the CPS.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

“This type of offending is not acceptable and we’d ask our communities to continue working with us, sharing what they know and reporting suspicious behaviour so we can disrupt organised crime as part of our ongoing Operation Sentinel.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Armed Standoff Kent: Two People have been taken to a London hospital after an armed standoff with Police in Dartford Kent

A murder investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old man was found with stab wounds in Dagenham after a group of men were fighting...

Endgame for armed burglars sentenced to 13 years

A drug driver whose actions resulted in the death of a motorcyclist in a collision has been jailed

A man who stole charity boxes is arrested, charged and jailed within 48 hours

Police make 52 arrests during Met Coronation Operation involving over 11,500 officers

CPS worker jailed: Rachel Simpson has been jailed for six years after leaks to gangs and organised crime groups

Murder probe launched in Bath Three people have been arrested

A man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to drugs offences and dangerous driving in Reading

A police officer was assaulted while arresting a suspected drink-driver

Can you help Police find Leonard?

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman died following a fall from a mobility scooter

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.