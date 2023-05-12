Two Men Found Guilty in the Murder of 16-Year-Old Alex Smith in Camden

In a significant breakthrough, two additional individuals have been convicted of the murder of 16-year-old Alex Smith, who was brutally stabbed to death in Camden in 2019. The convictions, handed down at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, mark the third and fourth guilty verdicts related to Alex’s murder across four separate trials.

The two men found guilty in the latest trial are Siyad Mohamud, aged 24, and Tariq Monteiro, aged 23. They were apprehended and extradited from Kenya in January 2022, where they had fled shortly after the murder in an attempt to evade justice. The Metropolitan Police’s diligent work, in collaboration with the National Crime Agency and the Kenyan Transnational Organized Crime Unit, led to their identification and subsequent return to the UK to face trial.

Detective Sergeant Martin Slattery from the Specialist Crime unit commended the relentless efforts of his colleagues and partner agencies in ensuring these individuals were brought to justice. He expressed gratitude to Alex’s family for their patience throughout the investigation, adding that he hopes these convictions provide some solace to them, knowing that the perpetrators will face a considerable prison sentence.

During the trial, neither Mohamud nor Monteiro displayed any remorse for their actions or provided an explanation for the heinous act they committed. The convictions reinforce the Metropolitan Police’s unwavering commitment to holding those responsible for serious violence on London’s streets accountable, regardless of their attempts to flee and hide.

David Hucker, Regional Head of International Operations at the NCA, emphasized the successful collaboration between the international team and Kenyan authorities in locating and arresting the two individuals. He affirmed the agency’s determination to gather intelligence, coordinate operations, and utilize their specialized capabilities to pursue fugitives who seek refuge overseas to evade justice.

Previously, Abdirahman Ibrahim and Arif Biomy were convicted of murder in separate trials related to Alex’s case. Ibrahim, currently 22, was found guilty of murder and assisting an offender in March 2021, receiving a life sentence with a minimum term of 18 years. Biomy, also 22, was convicted of murder in March 2020 and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years.

The trial revealed that Alex Smith was attacked and fatally stabbed just after 23:05hrs on August 12, 2019. He had been seen leaving a restaurant in Great Portland Street in the company of individuals associated with a Camden-based street gang. Rival gang members, including Monteiro and Mohamud, noticed this group and later encountered them near Euston Road, where they sought refuge on an estate after spotting the defendants among the rival gang members in stolen cars.

Around 23:00hrs, the two cars arrived on Longford Street, NW1, and several males, including Mohamud and Monteiro, fled into a residential building. Alex and his friends were pursued by three individuals, including the convicted pair, into Munster Square, just north of Euston Road, where the fatal stabbing occurred. The assailants fled the scene, leaving Alex mortally wounded. Despite the efforts of emergency services, including the police, London Ambulance Service, and London’s Air Ambulance, Alex succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination conducted on August 15, 2019, revealed that Alex had suffered at least two stab wounds, one of which proved fatal as it pierced his chest.