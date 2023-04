They were arrested yesterday after three burglaries in #Stourport and and a further one in #Bromsgrove, which all took place in the early hours.

They are believed to have lock snapped doors and gained entry to locate keys to steal cars. At one of the addresses they stole a Fiat 500 Abarth and at another an Audi TT R8.

A 30 year old and a 20 year old were later arrested in Shirley, Solihull.