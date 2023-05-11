Two men from Cardigan have pleaded guilty to working illegally as door supervisors at a wine bar in Cardigan

.

Tristan Edwards and Daniel Cope appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 4, and were sentenced for their actions.

The case came to light after a disturbance at the wine bar in April 2022, where it was discovered that unlicensed security personnel were involved in a fight at the venue. Concerned about the risk to the public, the police conducted unannounced checks and found that the bar was deploying unlicensed security. The venue’s license required the presence of licensed Security Industry Authority (SIA) door supervisors at specific times.

During inspections in September 2022, police officers observed Tristan Edwards working as a security operative without a valid SIA license. On subsequent questioning, Edwards claimed his license had been ripped up during previous altercations. Investigations revealed that Edwards had failed to renew his SIA license since May 2018. Another individual, Daniel Cope, who had previously held an SIA license that expired in December 2020, was also found working in a licensable role at the venue.

On November 25, 2022, a joint inspection by SIA investigators and a Dyfed Powys Police officer took place, during which CCTV footage of the defendants was obtained from the venue manager. Subsequently, Edwards and Cope were invited for an interview under caution at Dyfed Powys Police Station, where Cope admitted to the offenses, while Edwards refused to comment.

Tristan Edwards was fined £400 and ordered to pay £250 in prosecution costs, along with a £160 victim surcharge. Daniel Cope received a £120 fine, along with £250 in prosecution costs and a £48 victim surcharge. Both individuals now have criminal records as a result of their actions.

Nicola Bolton, one of the SIA’s criminal investigations managers, highlighted the risks posed to the public by individuals working illegally in the security industry. She emphasized that the offenders’ failure to renew their licenses not only resulted in fines and criminal records but also compromised public safety in a busy venue. Bolton commended Dyfed Powys Police for their collaboration and efficient handling of the cases, ensuring that unsuitable individuals are not working in Cardigan’s night-time economy and that patrons of the venue are safer.

This prosecution serves as a reminder of the importance of proper licensing and training within the security industry to ensure the safety and well-being of both staff and the public.