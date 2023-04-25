Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Two men from London have been jailed for more than two years in connection with robberies and attempted robberies in Lowestoft

Two men from London have been jailed for more than two years in connection with robberies and attempted robberies in Lowestoft

by uknip247

20-year-old Muhamadu Conte and 18-year-old Isaiah Lester appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday 20 April, where they were given the following sentences:

Muhamadu Conte of Lancaster Drive in the Borough of Havering was sentenced to 35 months imprisonment.

Isaiah Lester of Cranberry Close in the Borough of Ealing was sentenced to 31 months imprisonment. He was also sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for unrelated drug offences, namely possession with intent to supply class A drugs and being in the concerned of the supply of class A drugs – which will be served consecutively – making a total sentence of 49 months.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man who abandoned his Rottweiler in his car on one of the hottest days of the year has been barred from owning a...

Two brothers who carried out a shocking crime spree which included stealing alcohol from a petrol station, smashing windows and the attempted theft of...

Two men jailed and drugs seized following cracked windscreen stop check

A man who launched a frenzied attack on his victim as he slept, stabbing him more than 20 times, has been jailed

A burglar who raided a couple’s home as they slept has been jailed

Two men have been jailed for more than 12 years for their involvement in a fatal road traffic collision

A trio of drug dealers have been jailed after more than £200,000-worth of drugs were found in a house

We know that there is a victim behind every crime and we just wanted to highlight a particular appalling and heartless case committed against...

A man who strangled his girlfriend, Clair Armstrong, to death in an unprovoked attack at her home following a disagreement has been found guilty...

Five people have been arrested in connection with the theft of valuable trainers and other items of clothing

Can you help the Police find Sophie Jones who’s missing from Harlow?

Kyle Bevan, a man who subjected a two-year-old girl to a brutal assault and caused her “catastrophic” brain injuries, has been handed a life...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.