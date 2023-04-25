Two men from London have been jailed for more than two years in connection with robberies and attempted robberies in Lowestoft

20-year-old Muhamadu Conte and 18-year-old Isaiah Lester appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday 20 April, where they were given the following sentences:

Muhamadu Conte of Lancaster Drive in the Borough of Havering was sentenced to 35 months imprisonment.

Isaiah Lester of Cranberry Close in the Borough of Ealing was sentenced to 31 months imprisonment. He was also sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for unrelated drug offences, namely possession with intent to supply class A drugs and being in the concerned of the supply of class A drugs – which will be served consecutively – making a total sentence of 49 months.