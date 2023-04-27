Thursday, April 27, 2023
Two men from Tunbridge Wells have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm

Detectives are seeking information into an incident in Tunbridge Wells which left a man suffering a serious head injury.

Kent Police was called at 10.55pm on Tuesday 25 April 2023 to a report of a disturbance in Woodbury Park Road. Officers attended and a man was taken to a local hospital. He was later transferred to a London hospital and remains in a critical condition.

Two men from Tunbridge Wells were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and taken into custody. They are currently bailed, pending further enquiries until 26 July.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber said: ‘We are working to establish the full circumstances and are urging anyone who may have seen or heard anything to contact us. Residents in and near Woodbury Park Road should check any doorbell cameras or privately held CCTV. We are also asking drivers who may have been passing through the area to review any dashcam footage.’

Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/74293/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online from on their website.

