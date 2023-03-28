Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Two men from Workington were sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court today after admitting grievous bodily harm with intent following a vicious, targeted attack on New Year’s Day 2022

Two men from Workington were sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court today after admitting grievous bodily harm with intent following a vicious, targeted attack on New Year’s Day 2022

by uknip247
Two Men From Workington Were Sentenced At Carlisle Crown Court Today After Admitting Grievous Bodily Harm With Intent Following A Vicious, Targeted Attack On New Year’s Day 2022.

Jamie Elston, 32, of Iredale Crescent in Workington and David Ratcliffe, 33, of Falcon Place in Workington were both sentenced after entering guilty pleas at an earlier hearing.

Elston was jailed for 21 years and seven months and Ratcliffe received a 21-year prison sentence. Both men are also subject to extended five year licence periods.

The court heard how the victims had been asleep in the early hours of New Year’s Day last year when they woke to find Elston and Ratcliffe in the house.

Ratcliffe was armed with a hammer and Elston threatened both victims, saying “we might as well kill them now”.

Ratcliffe began punching and kicking one of the victims to the head and face. Elston then set about both victims, kicking and punching them in the head.

Following the attack, both victims were warned not to go to the police.

One of the victims was taken by air ambulance to Royal Victoria Hospital having suffered a traumatic brain injury which left them in an induced coma.

The other suffered numerous facial injuries including permanent loss of vision in one eye and a fractured nose.

In his police interview, Elston denied involvement in the attack.

Ratcliffe gave no comment answers to all questions in his first interview. In his second interview he admitted punching one of the victims but denied assaulting the more seriously injured victim. Ratcliffe said his memory of the evening was not clear as he had been drinking but stated that neither he nor Elston had a hammer.

Detective Chief Inspector Hayley Wilkinson said:

“This was a violent and sustained attack which has resulted in extremely serious, life-changing injuries to both victims. One with permanent vision loss to one of their eyes and the other remains in a rehabilitation centre for his injuries.

“The actions of Ratcliffe and Elston could easily have resulted in loss of life that evening. However, the consequences of the assault continue to be felt to this day.

“The sentence of the court reflects the seriousness of the attack carried out by both men.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been charged after a number of refuse collectors were assaulted in Stoke-on-Trent

A man wanted on suspicion of murder who fled the UK has been arrested for drug offences in South America

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old from the Wakefield area

Can you help Police find the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop at the scene of a Whitby collision in which a...

Protests across France continue, with demonstrators gathering in multiple cities to oppose President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement reform

A sexual predator who raped his victim at least 24 times has been jailed for 17 years

The British government has decided to donate 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in order to help them fight the Russian invasion

Can you help the Police to find missing Celia Vosper, 77, from the Isle of Wight?

The Prime Minister has today made three re-appointments and one new appointment to his Trade Envoy programme

A man is facing a life sentence for the murder of Madison Wright in Pitsea

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Worthing

Detectives investigating a shooting in Rotherham have charged a man

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More