Two men have appeared in court after being charged following a double murder in Ilford
Zain Mirza,  20, of Third Avenue, Newham, and  Mahad Gouled,  21, of Charles Street, Enfield, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 29 November, charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

They were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 10 February 2023.

Police were called at 12,16am on Tuesday, 25 October, by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a shooting inside a house in Henley Road.

Armed officers attended along with local officers and paramedics. Three men were found with gunshot injuries.

Saydi Abu Sheikh, aged 23 and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, aged 32, who were both from Ilford, died at the scene.

A 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, he remains there in a serious but stable condition.

The families of all three men continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Two other men have already been charged as part of the same investigation:

Ayaani Ali Adan, 19 of East Street, Barking, and  Ayman Abasheikh, 18, of Stratton Road, Romford, were arrested on Friday, 11 November and were each charged with:

  • Two counts of murder
  • One count of attempted murder
  • Possession with intent to supply a Class B drug
  • Possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life
  • Possession of a knife in public
  • Possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate

Both men appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 16 November, where they were remanded in custody to appear at the same court on Wednesday, 14 December.

