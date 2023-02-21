Two men have appeared in court after being charged with drug offences

On Friday, February 17, patrol officers in Chatham requested a vehicle to stop on New Road Avenue.

Officers searched two men inside the car and discovered more than 70 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Both men were arrested, and the car was thoroughly searched, yielding more drugs. Officers also seized money and a mobile from the vehicle.

Officers conducted a search at a Rochester address and discovered a cannabis cultivation as well as additional evidence of drug use and supply.

Cornelius Oliver, 34, of Rochester’s Temple Gardens, has been charged with heroin possession with intent to supply, heroin and crack cocaine supply, cannabis possession, and acquiring criminal property.

Jake Stewart, 31, of Federation Road, Greater London, has been charged with possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply, being involved in the supply of heroin, and possessing heroin with intent to supply.

On Monday 20 February, both men appeared in Medway Magistrates’ Court and were remanded to appear in Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 20 March.