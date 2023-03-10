Two men have appeared in court after police found large cannabis grows when they raided two industrial units

Officers discovered plants and growing equipment worth hundreds of thousands of pounds after executing a search warrant at the two premises, which are both in St Bartholomews Court, St Ann’s.

Two men found inside the units were arrested at the scene by officers from the St Ann’s Neighbourhood Policing Team on Tuesday 7 March 2023.

Admir Jahelzi, aged 44, of Carlton Road, Walthamstow, London, and Elis Sadikaj, aged 23, of no fixed abode, have been charged with being involved in the production of a Class B drug and using electricity without authority.

They appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 8 March 2023.

Sergeant Ash Small, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is always good news when we can seize and destroy illegal drugs. These raids uncovered large cannabis grows and I am pleased we have placed two suspects before the courts.

“The neighbourhood team acted on intelligence to carry out the raid and I want to encourage members of the public to continue providing us with information about potential criminal activity in their community.

“I’d also like to thank the prisoner handling team for their meticulous work to secure charges in this investigation.”

All drugs and equipment have now been removed from the site.