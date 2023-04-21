Two men have appeared in court as part of an investigation into keyless car thefts

Friday, April 21, 2023
Relay Attack Thieves Target Keyless Cars In Sussex: Tips To Keep Your Car Yours

Officers from the Kent Crime Squad stopped a vehicle on the M25 north of London on the evening of Wednesday 19 April 2023 and two men and a woman were arrested.

A short time later, officers attended a property in Eltham, south-east London and another man was arrested.

Andrius Petrauskas, 44, of Pinnell Road, Eltham, and Nikas Biliakevicius, 26, of Estcourt Street, Hull, have since been charged with conspiring to steal motor vehicles.

The charge relates to the theft of cars in Folkestone, Maidstone, Tonbridge and Gravesend in Kent, as well as offences in Essex and Hertfordshire. The offences took place between Thursday 23 March and Saturday 15 April 2023.

Both suspects appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Friday 21 April and were remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 22 May.

The other two people arrested have been bailed pending further enquiries.

