Two men have appeared in court charged with murdering footballer Cody Fisher at a Birmingham nightclub.

On Boxing Day, the 23-year-old non-league player and school sports coach was stabbed on the dance floor of Digbeth’s Crane nightclub.

On Monday, Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, both of Birmingham, appeared in the city’s crown court.

The pair were remanded in custody without being asked to enter a plea to a murder charge.

They did, however, plead not guilty to a related charge of affray and spoke to confirm their personal information.

Following a four-minute hearing before two magistrates, Mr Carpenter, of no fixed address, and Mr Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, were remanded in custody.

They were summoned to Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday to appear before a judge. A new hearing has been scheduled for January 30.

The Crane nightclub’s licence was suspended for 28 days on Friday after West Midlands Police accused the venue of “serious management failings” on the night Mr Fisher died.

Officers who attended “described a scene of chaos,” according to the force’s application for the review.

The nightclub stated in a statement issued following the review hearing that it would not oppose the temporary licence suspension and would instead focus on supporting the investigation.

Mr Fisher died as a result of a stab wound, according to a post-mortem examination.

A 22-year-old man has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Four other people who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender were also released on bail.