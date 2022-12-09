Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of Omar Abdullah in Westminster

Hamza Elchgar, 18 of St Elmo Road, W12 and Christian Peterkin, 19 of no fixed abode appeared in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 8 December charged with the murder of 21-year-old Oman Abdullah and the attempted murder of a 20-year-old man.

They were both remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 12 December.

Both men were arrested on Wednesday, 6 December at Heathrow Airport.

An investigation was launched after police were called to Gayhurst House on Mallory Street, NW8 at around 3.20pm on Monday, 28 November following reports of a stabbing.

Despite the efforts of emergency services Omar Abdullah, 21, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified and are being supported by specialist officers. A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to stab injuries – his treatment remains ongoing.