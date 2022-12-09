Friday, December 9, 2022
Friday, December 9, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Two Men Have Appeared In Court Charged With The Murder Of Omar Abdullah In Westminster
Home BREAKING Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of Omar Abdullah in Westminster

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of Omar Abdullah in Westminster

by @uknip247

Hamza Elchgar, 18 of St Elmo Road, W12 and  Christian Peterkin, 19  of no fixed abode appeared in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 8 December charged with the murder of 21-year-old Oman Abdullah and the attempted murder of a 20-year-old man.

They were both remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 12 December.

Both men were arrested on Wednesday, 6 December at Heathrow Airport.

An investigation was launched after police were called to Gayhurst House on Mallory Street, NW8 at around 3.20pm on Monday, 28 November following reports of a stabbing.

Despite the efforts of emergency services Omar Abdullah, 21, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified and are being supported by specialist officers. A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to stab injuries – his treatment remains ongoing.

RELATED ARTICLES

The family of a 21-year-old woman killed in a collision on the A13...

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Brixton are asking for the public’s...

Mockridge threatened the victim with a weapon and forced him to hand...

A drug-driver who caused the deaths of a pregnant woman and her...

A police pursuit in Chatham has led to the arrest of a...

Two Just Stop Oil protestors jailed for oil depot trespass

Multi-agency SAR operation underway in the Battersea area after a person was...

A man has been arrested by police investigating an alleged sexual assault...

Rescue teams have been looking for three people who were onboard a...

A man was detained by members of the public before police arrived

A Met officer is to be suspended from duty after being charged...

“It was a simple mistake, but I now realise how easily you...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"