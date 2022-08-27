On Wednesday, Joseph Donnelly, 51, of Westrock Drive, Belfast, and Gary Gerard MacNally, 62, of Barnfield Grange, Lisburn, were arrested in west Belfast.

Both are charged with three counts, including directing terrorism.

They were apprehended as part of an ongoing MI5 operation against the New IRA.

In addition to directing terrorism, they are accused of belonging to a prohibited group and preparing terrorist acts, which allegedly included meetings “in the vicinity of” Belfast’s Whiterock Leisure Centre.

All of the alleged offences occurred between December 2019 and August 2022.

The two men appeared in Belfast Magistrates Court via video link for a brief appearance.

They only spoke to confirm that they understood the charges levelled against them.

A police officer testified in court that audio material from August 2020 is part of the evidence in the case.

There was no application for bail, and the pair were remanded in custody.

