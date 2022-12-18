Two men have been arrested after a 29-year-old man was allegedly assaulted in a pub and suffered “very serious” injuries

According to police, he was taken to the hospital after an incident at the Melrose Inn pub in St Mellons, Cardiff.

Officers responded at 11.20pm on Friday and arrested two men, ages 32 and 33.

The pub said it would “remain closed to the public while we continue to support the police with their investigation”.

“We send our thoughts to the person who is currently in the hospital, and we will offer support to our team members,” the organisation said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

South Wales Police has issued an appeal for witnesses.