Sunday, December 18, 2022
Sunday, December 18, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Two Men Have Been Arrested After A 29-year-old Man Was Allegedly Assaulted In A Pub And Suffered “very Serious” Injuries
Home BREAKING Two men have been arrested after a 29-year-old man was allegedly assaulted in a pub and suffered “very serious” injuries

Two men have been arrested after a 29-year-old man was allegedly assaulted in a pub and suffered “very serious” injuries

by @uknip247

According to police, he was taken to the hospital after an incident at the Melrose Inn pub in St Mellons, Cardiff.
Officers responded at 11.20pm on Friday and arrested two men, ages 32 and 33.
The pub said it would “remain closed to the public while we continue to support the police with their investigation”.
“We send our thoughts to the person who is currently in the hospital, and we will offer support to our team members,” the organisation said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
South Wales Police has issued an appeal for witnesses.

RELATED ARTICLES

Revised rail service Sunday evening and Monday due to heavy rain

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at the Cliffe Antiques...

A drugs factory has been closed down by police after hundreds of...

A woman from Brighton who committed burglaries at two businesses in the...

A lorry driver who admitted causing the death of a loving mother...

Have you seen missing Nathan Dryden?

Have you seen Martin, 16, who has been reported missing from Worthing?

Detectives investigating a murder in Hackney have charged a man

A further three men have been jailed for offences committed during a...

A child’s body has been found during searches of a garden in...

Two men, aged 42 and 39, were found with stab injuries near...

Officers investigating the disappearance of 66-year-old Ross Bunney from Warsash have discovered...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"