Two men have been arrested after a gun and a small amount of cocaine were seized in Dublin

A loaded semi-automatic pistol was found with the drugs following the search of a home in Dublin 10 yesterday by the Garda National Drugs and OrganisedCrime Bureau with support from the Special Crime Task Force.
They are currently held at Lucan Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.
Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly, Serious and OrganisedCrime, said: “The mission of An Garda Síochána is keeping people safe. Therefore, violent drug gangs who intimate our communities shall continue to be the primary target of our national investigations.
“An Garda Síochána is determined to disrupt and dismantle these groups and I commend all the officersinvolved in this operation.”