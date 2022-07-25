The Toyota Hilux, which is believed to be stolen, was pursued on the A6097 in Nottinghamshire after a police officer in an unmarked car spotted it driving erratically near Lowdham at around 6.15pm yesterday (23 July 2022).

As the truck continued along the A612 Nottingham Road towards Nottingham, the driver made several dangerous manoeuvres, prompting the police officer, who was trained in tactical pursuit and containment, to activate his blue lights and sirens.

When the truck failed to stop, a pursuit ensued, with the suspect driver reaching speeds of up to 90 mph before nearly colliding with another vehicle by running red lights.

The truck slowed about 10 minutes into the chase before reversing at high speed into an unmarked police car, causing significant damage to it.

Other police units took over the pursuit, which continued into Farndon before coming to a halt. Two people fled the vehicle but were apprehended by officers using a police helicopter.

Two men, aged 30 and 33, were detained and taken into custody at the scene. They were charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to provide a breath and saliva sample, stealing a trailer, assaulting a police officer, and criminal damage to a police vehicle with the intent to endanger life.

“It was fantastic teamwork by officers to stop the truck and this just goes to serve as a warning to anyone who may think of trying to outrun us – officers are highly trained and, so it won’t be long before we catch up with you,” said Inspector Abigail Goucher of Nottinghamshire Police.

“Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident, and our investigations are ongoing.”